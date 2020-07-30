Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,666 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of Navigator worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 69,248 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,389,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

