Creative Planning Acquires 744 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Creative Planning raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.57 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.13 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

