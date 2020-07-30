Creative Planning Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter valued at $652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 79.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV opened at $161.57 on Thursday. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.54.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

