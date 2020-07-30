Creative Planning Trims Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,920,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,634,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $285.94 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

