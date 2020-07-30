Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $73.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

