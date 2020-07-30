Creative Planning Buys 898 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Creative Planning increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $135.82 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.54. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

