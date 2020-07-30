Creative Planning Sells 1,641 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,183,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.