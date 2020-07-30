Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

