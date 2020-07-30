SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 116.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4,688.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIF opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

