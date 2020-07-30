SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,611 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,515,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Primoris Services by 52.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Primoris Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.