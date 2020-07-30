SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 79,185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 91,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 106.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

