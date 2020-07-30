SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,297 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSX. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 310,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSX opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 418.85. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSX. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

