JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,862,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,198,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

