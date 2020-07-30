SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Evertec by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Evertec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

