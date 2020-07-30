American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 801.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

