SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 54.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

