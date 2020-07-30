SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 85,020 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MUR opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.