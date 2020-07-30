SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,825 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Motco lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $110.41 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

