SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 115.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Talend news, Director Sudhir Steven Singh acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $495,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $113,884. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. Talend’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

