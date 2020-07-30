SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.