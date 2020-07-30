SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avanos Medical Inc Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC
Avanos Medical Inc Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Tiffany & Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Tiffany & Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,611 Shares of Primoris Services Corp
SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,611 Shares of Primoris Services Corp
SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,297 GSX Techedu Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,297 GSX Techedu Inc.
JBG SMITH Properties Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
JBG SMITH Properties Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report