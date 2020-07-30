SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,816 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.