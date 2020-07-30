SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of AMC Entertainment worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.