SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Targa Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 29.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.25. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

