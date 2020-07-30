Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 3.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

