SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,846 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 236.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

