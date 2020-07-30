SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 242.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 80.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 3,212.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 268,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

