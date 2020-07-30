Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 388.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $259.47 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $277.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

