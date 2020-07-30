SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

TKR opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

