SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bandwidth by 124.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7,356.00 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $147.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,448,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,271 shares of company stock worth $17,862,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

