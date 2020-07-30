SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,856 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Onespan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Onespan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Onespan by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Onespan by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OSPN opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

