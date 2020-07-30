SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of InMode worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in InMode by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

