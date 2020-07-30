Gibson Energy’s (GBNXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

