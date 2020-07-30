Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 68,774 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 68,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,050,178.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,673.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23.

Shares of BE opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

