Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNLPF. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.