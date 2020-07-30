Rick L. Burdick Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $803,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AN opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AutoNation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

