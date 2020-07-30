Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $192.24 and traded as low as $140.00. Rank Group shares last traded at $141.20, with a volume of 57,426 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Rank Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.24.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.