Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $192.24 and traded as low as $140.00. Rank Group shares last traded at $141.20, with a volume of 57,426 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.24.

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

