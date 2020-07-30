Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $12.70. Air T shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 227 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

