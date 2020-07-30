Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.36. Enerplus shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 945,958 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.77.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.87%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.