Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

