Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gibson Energy’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
Gibson Energy’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 68,774 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp Stock
Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 68,774 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp Stock
Fresnillo Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Fresnillo Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Rick L. Burdick Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. Stock
Rick L. Burdick Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. Stock
Rank Group Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24
Rank Group Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24
Air T Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55
Air T Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report