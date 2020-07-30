Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $10.00. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 3,743 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

