Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.66. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 326,469 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.66.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

