Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.32. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 18,859,602 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

