Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.32. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 18,859,602 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gibson Energy’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
Gibson Energy’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 68,774 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp Stock
Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 68,774 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp Stock
Fresnillo Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Fresnillo Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Rick L. Burdick Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. Stock
Rick L. Burdick Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. Stock
Rank Group Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24
Rank Group Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24
Air T Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55
Air T Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report