Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.64. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 2,184 shares.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

