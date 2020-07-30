Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $2.55. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mosaic Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million and a PE ratio of -436.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.62.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.