Westport Innovations (WPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$90.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.20 million.

Earnings History for Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT)

