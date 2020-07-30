IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.45

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.45 and traded as low as $16.06. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.61.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
