Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $0.99. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 52,940 shares.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported C($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.