ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
ANIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.
ANIP opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.72 million, a P/E ratio of -197.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $86.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
