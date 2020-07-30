ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.72 million, a P/E ratio of -197.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.