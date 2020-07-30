L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $3.28. L S Starrett shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 4.23.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L S Starrett by 297.7% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

