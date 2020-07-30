Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 161,698 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

